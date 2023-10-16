It’s a whole new world for TikTok! The circle of short-video life! It’s doing more than just the bare necessities for its new partner! We could go on but we’ll… let it go! Sorry, sorry. As you may have guessed, this is a story about TikTok and Disney. The app is launching a month-long activation to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

It involves more than 48 separate handles/brands from within the Disney empire, ranging from Pixar and Star Wars to National Geographic and ESPN. But also Disney Music, with a dedicated ‘Disney100’ playlist on TikTok drawing on music from the company’s full back catalogue. Everything will be gathered into a Disney-themed hub on TikTok.

The partnership also extends to TikTok’s advertising business, with Disney becoming one of its ‘Pulse Premiere’ publishers, who can have their ads placed against the top 4% of trending videos on TikTok.

According to Disney, its brands have already generated 240bn views on TikTok. The new hub and promotion should add a few more to that number.