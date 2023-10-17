UK charity the Music Venue Trust is stepping its fundraising up a notch this autumn. Fresh from announcing an ‘upsell’ with Ticketmaster UK, this morning the Trust – which raises funds to support grassroots music venues in the UK – has revealed another partnership. It’s with Freenow, a ‘mobility super app’ that helps people book taxis, e-scooters and other forms of transport.

The latter company will be donating £1 from each taxi ride booked by its users to the Trust, with a guaranteed minimum total of £200k. The money will be used for MVT’s Pipeline Investment Fund, which gives grants of up to £5k to venues for various purposes.

It’s the second year of Freenow and the Trust’s partnership.

“By contributing to the resilience of these vital spaces during such challenging times, we aim to ensure that the stages remain lit, and artists have a place to showcase their talent,” said the company’s head of marketing Michelle de Maat.

“It’s exactly the type of joined up, creative thinking that we need to tackle the crisis facing our grassroots sector,” added Music Venue Trust boss Mark Davyd.