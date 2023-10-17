Ever since Epic Games announced last month that it was selling Bandcamp to Songtradr, it has been clear that layoffs would be involved. Now we know the scale of them, after the deal was completed this week.

“Over the past few years the operating costs of Bandcamp have significantly increased. It required some adjustments to ensure a sustainable and healthy company that can serve its community of artists and fans,” said Songtradr in a statement to Variety.

“After a comprehensive evaluation, including the importance of roles for smooth business operations and pre existing functions at Songtradr, 50% of Bandcamp employees have accepted offers to join Songtradr.”

Which, yes, means that the other 50% are losing their jobs. News site SFGate quoted from an email to staff by Songtradr CEO Paul Wiltshire offering more context for the news.

“Transparently, the financial state of Bandcamp has not been healthy. While the revenue has been consistent, over the past few years the operating costs have significantly increased making it impossible to continue running the business the way it has been,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Songtradr promised to “keep all the existing Bandcamp services that fans and artists love including Bandcamp Friday’s, Bandcamp Daily and its artist-first revenue share” once the acquisition was completed.

Overnight Bandcamp’s staff union, Bandcamp United, published a statementdescribing the layoffs as “heartbreaking”.

“We love our jobs, the platform we’ve built, and the Bandcamp community. We’re glad we have our union – coworkers who have each other’s backs,” it continued. “We’ll be moving together to decide what our next steps are. On Wednesday we return to the bargaining table with Epic Games, and we’ll keep you updated.”

[Terms of severance for the laid-off employees are being negotiated with Epic Games rather than Songtradr.]

This week’s news sparks two main questions. First, how and why did those operating costs surge to such an extent that a company previously known for steady growth and profitability is now unsustainable?

Second, what impact will the sale and layoffs have on the morale of the Bandcamp staff who still have jobs, and on their ability to keep the platform running smoothly in its current form, as well as growing and adding more features in the future?

Bandcamp may be small in the scheme of the $26.2bn global recorded-music industry, but it is hugely important to the individual artists and labels who use it. It’s important that it survives and thrives under its new owner.