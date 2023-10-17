Peter Jacquaye of Believe was announced as the first winner of Music Ally’s Emerging Marketer Award, supported by Spotify for Artists. The award is our celebration of the most notable and hard-working music marketers who are on their way up, and is, we think, an especially meaningful accolade: the finalists were nominated by their peers, and the winner was then chosen by a poll of attendees at the Music Ally Sandbox Summit conference in London today.

The audience members heard from the colleagues that nominated each finalist, who then also spoke to explain their work and ambitions. The award was presented by Spotify’s product marketing leader Josephine Ruiz-Healy and Music Ally CEO Paul Brindley, who noted the high professional standard of all the finalists’ presentations.

Winner Jacquaye thanked his colleagues and mentors at Believe, and praised the other “inspirational” finalists – and said that he was “proud and humbled” at winning the award which gave him “a confidence boost to trust his own ideas in his future work.” His presentation to the conference included some eye-catching uses of AI imagery technology and data to back up the effectiveness of his collaborative work.

It was a very close decision, as all the finalists were so talented. Here is some more information on Peter and the other three very deserved emerging marketers that were shortlisted:

Kyarah Boon

Kyarah Boon

Kyarah Boon, Junior Marketing Manager in the UK International Marketing team at Sony Music, brings a unique perspective and international background to her work. During her studies, Kyarah pursued opportunities and gained professional experience via internships at Good Soldier Records, Tape Music, and then ultimately securing a position at SME’s UK International Marketing team in 2021.

Kyarah has gone on to support and lead impactful global campaigns for artists such as Libianca, Tom Walker, George Ezra, Jae5 and more, connecting artists with their audiences on a global scale.

Peter Jacquaye

Peter Jacquaye

A Digital Marketing Assistant with a background as an A&R scout, Peter Jacquaye currently works at Believe and enjoys utilise his knowledge and passion for music to help artists thrive in the digital landscape. Peter enthusiastically stays up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in order to deliver impactful and successful campaigns, sharing great music to the world and doing what he loves most.

Nicole Otero

Nicole Otero

Born and raised in Venezuela, Nicole moved to the U.S. to study International Business at Rollins College in Florida. Nicole started her career in the UK with Decca Records under the UMG umbrella following her time at Disrupción Records in Spain.

Currently, Nicole is the International Marketing Coordinator at Secretly Group where she’s worked on notable and successful campaigns: Mitski’s ‘The Land is Inhospitable and so are We’ (#4 on the Official Charts), Slowdive’s ‘everything is alive’ (#6), Shame’s ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ (#8) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Cool It Down’ (#10).

Yinka Yomi-Joseph

Yinka Yomi-Joseph

Yinka Yomi-Joseph has over five years of digital media experience and a track record of driving impactful results as a Digital Marketing Manager at Mavin Records. Yinka demonstrates a keen understanding of market dynamics and audience behaviour, as well as performance marketing, web development, data analytics and marketing optimisation. Yinka blend technical acumen with creative innovation at the intersection of technology, media, and culture. As a panelist, he brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for exploring the ever-evolving music landscape.

