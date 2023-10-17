Riot Games, the company behind popular esports game League of Legends, has also been one of the most active creators of virtual artists. Down the years we’ve reported on its avatar groups Pentakill, K/DA and True Damage, and now there’s a new band for the roster.

Heartsteel is a boy-band whose members are based on champions (characters) in League of Legends. As in the past, the virtual band members will be voiced by real artists. In this case, they include Baekhyn from K-Pop groups Exo and SuperM; US rapper Cal Scruby; Mandarin music star Øzi; and US-Nigerian artist Tobi Lou.

The first release from Heartsteel is a track called ‘Paranoia’ which is released next week (23 October).

The group are part of Riot Games’s growing ambitions for music, which have already seen the games company accumulate a catalogue of more than 750 songs, which have been streamed more than 10bn times across the various music services.