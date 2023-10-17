Spotify’s involvement in the music merchandise business has been growing steadily: from merch links in artist profiles and emailed offers to superfans to promotion of these items in the annual Wrapped promo.

The latest development is a dedicated Merch Hub within the Spotify mobile app. It will offer personalised recommendations of merch for each listener, based on their favourite artists.

“This update makes it easier than ever to access all artist merch in one place,” is Spotify’s pitch. “From the hub, you can browse, click on available items to learn more, and then purchase through the artist’s Spotify store, powered by Shopify.”

The new hub has its own tile on Spotify’s ‘Browse’ page.

In other news, Spotify is joining in the Disney 100th birthday celebrations, with an official ‘Disney100’ playlist and options to create ‘Blend’ playlists with famous characters.

Also this week, Spotify is launching its ‘Radar’ emerging-artists program in Türkiye. That came with some interesting stats. When Spotify launched in Türkiye in 2013, only 11 of the top 100 artists there were Turkish. In 2023, that number has grown to 91.