Music rightsholders like to grumble about Epidemic Sound’s popularity with online video creators as a source for music. Now Universal Music Group is going head-to-head with the production library.

Its Universal Production Music arm has launched a service called Universal Music for Creators, promising “claim-free, premium music and sound effects” for online videos.

Universal is using a subscription model for the new library with two tiers. Its $5.99-a-month Creator plan offers unlimited downloads from its library of more than 50k tracks and 200k sound effects, with this audio able to be used to monetise one channel per platform on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, TikTok and Snapchat.

Podcasts and websites are also covered. Meanwhile, the $12.99-a-month Creator Pro plan adds commercial clearance for clients and small businesses, and expands the number of channels per platform that can be monetised to five.