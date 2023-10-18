Riffusion is an AI-music startup that first emerged a year ago. Now the startup has raised $4m of seed funding led by VC firm Greycroft, with South Park Commons and Sky9 also investing. TechCrunch reported that music duo The Chainsmokers are also advising the company.

The announcement was accompanied by a relaunch of Riffusion with new features. It now helps people to create short pieces of music (‘riffs’) by typing in some lyrics, and then describing the sound they want in terms of genre, vocal style or “vibes”.

“Generative AI is a new and rapidly changing space, and Riffusion aims to harness this technology to deliver a fun new instrument — one that empowers everyone to actively create music throughout their lives,” said co-founder Seth Forsgren.

However, the startup also has one eye on not being seen as a villain by music rightsholders. “The product isn’t built to produce deepfakes and doesn’t recognise famous artist names in its prompts,” he stressed.