BMI boss Mike O’Neill has provided the latest response to the swirl of speculation about a potential sale of his company. “I can confirm that we are engaging in discussions with a potential new partner, and while our conversations are ongoing and have been very productive, no deal has been signed at this time,” wrote O’Neill in his introduction to BMI’s latest annual report.

He did not name the potential partner, but recent reports suggested that private equity firm New Mountain Capital was the company concerned.

O’Neill also responded to another recent question around BMI’s business: its profit margins. He confirmed that the company plans to retain a higher percentage of the royalties that it collects for its members.

“As we look at the next three years of our business, our goal is to distribute 85% of licensing revenue to our songwriters, composers and publishers and retain approximately 15% to cover our expenses overhead (which have historically run around 10%) and a modest profit margin,” wrote O’Neill. “For context, this is well below the margins taken by comparable for-profit businesses in our industry.”

However, BMI’s main rival, Ascap, is not a for-profit business. Its most recent annual report said that in 2022 it was “delivering 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties”, and given its recent public jabs at BMI, it’s likely to see the latter’s 15% news as another opportunity to be seized.