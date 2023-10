To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences Tools :: Afterparty We’ve recently reported that the startup Afterparty raised $5m of funding for its superfan platform.… Read all Tools >>

Smithsonian Folkways, the non-profit record label of the Smithsonian Institution, has set up Friends Of Folkways as a “charitable giving program”. As part of this, it is making its catalogue of 60,000+ recordings available online for a monthly subscription fee. It costs a minimum of $5 a month (which is treated as a tax-deductible donation) […]