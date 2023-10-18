Will Page used to be Spotify’s chief economist, but now he’s an author – and his book Tarzan Economics is among those to have been released as an audiobook, including on Spotify.

But amid discussion (and some criticism) of the transparency of the deals signed by book publishers with Spotify, Page has offered his own thoughts in a LinkedIn post. In it, he outlines “three curve balls that publishers need to straighten out with us authors”.

The first is the question of what crystallises a royalty event. In music, it’s a stream of a song for at least 30 seconds, but in audiobooks it’s unclear (at least to authors). “What happens if you only stream chapter five of my book? Would that qualify for a royalty?” asks Page. “What happens if you listen to fifteen different authors’ chapter one’s this month, and then the fifteen chapter two’s the next? Depending on the deal the publishers have made, that could mean 15 authors not getting any royalty from your listening.”

His second question concerns carry-over minutes in Spotify’s audiobook listening-hours packages, and whether publishers might get paid twice while authors only get paid once.

And finally, he wonders whether light audiobook listeners’ subscription fees are subsidising heavy listeners’ consumption.

The full post is worth a read.