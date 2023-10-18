We know startup Moises best for its stem-separation technology, helping musicians to remove or isolate vocals and instruments in songs. Launched in 2019, it reached the milestone of 30 million registered users in April this year.

Now it’s launching a new tool: one that enables vocalists to clone and then license their voices to producers and other musicians.

It’s called AI Voice Studio and is launching with 11 ‘voice packs’ that can be licensed. Moises is suggesting that producers can use the new feature to pitch songs to labels, artists and other clients, using whatever voice pack best suits their track.

Moises has a FAQ outlining details of the business model. “Our Artists receive 100% of the ‘voice pack’ proceeds for the first year (capped at 10k in revenue); after that, the platform takes a 20% cut,” it explains.

As for pricing, two models are included in the Producer Plan Moises subscription, and users can pay $49.99 apiece for the other nine models, or $299 for a bundle of them all.

Moises’ launch follows the recent emergence of other startups working on licensed voice clones: Somms·ai, Myvox and VoiceSwap.