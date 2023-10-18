2023 has been a busy year for Patreon, launching free memberships and shopping; a Spotify integration for podcasters; and Discord-style community chats.

Now the company has announced a new acquisition: of ticketed livestreams startup Moment. That’s the firm that launched in October 2020 as Moment House, with a $1.5m seed-funding round from investors including… Patreon CEO Jack Conte!

So he’s no stranger to how the startup has evolved since then, including a further $12m round in August 2021. The likes of Justin Bieber, Tame Impala and Kygo have used Moment’s service for their livestreams.

So what now under Patreon’s ownership? “In the coming months, we plan to integrate foundational elements of the Moment and Patreon platforms to enable creators and fans to have a seamless experience across our membership, digital commerce, and digital event products,” explained Patreon in its announcement blog post.

The first Moment event under the new structure will be a livestream of an event from podcast Pod Save America on Thursday (19 October).