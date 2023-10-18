Endel made waves earlier this year when it announced a partnership with Universal Music Group, making the first AI music startup to win UMG’s favour. However, there’s more than one major-label string to the company’s bow.

This week WMG’s Spinnin’ Records is kicking off a new series of 50 ‘soundscape album playlists’ created using Endel’s technology. The first two launched this week with Brazilian DJs Felguk and Italian duo Vinai, and are being released through a new ‘Spinnin’ Cosmos’ brand/profile.

Endel said that it’s the startup’s most ambitious partnership yet with a label, and is part of a wider strategic relationship with WMG. The major label first worked with the company in 2019, when Endel released some albums through a distribution deal with WMG.

“The scale and ambition of this partnership will define a new class of functional music, one that goes far beyond white noise or study playlists in its impact,” said Endel CEO Oleg Stavitzky.

The Spinnin’ Records launch continues a busy year for Endel, including that UMG deal and a partnership with Amazon Music on a ‘Sleep Science’ playlist in February.