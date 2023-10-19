In September, Concord agreed to pay $468.8m for the Round Hill Music Royalty Fund and its 51 music catalogues. However, the deal would only go through if Concord’s shareholders approved it in a vote this month.

That vote has now taken place, and it’s fair to say it was a comprehensive approval of the deal. “The vote has been passed unanimously by 99% of those who voted, who represented approximately 69% of the shareholders eligible to vote,” announced Round Hill yesterday.

Concord is paying a premium of just over 67% on the closing share price of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund on the day the acquisition was announced.

“It reflects the quality of the management and the portfolio that the transaction has concluded so efficiently and with a counterparty of the calibre of Concord,” claimed the fund’s chairman Robert Naylor.

There have already been knock-on effects from this deal, with Hipgnosis shareholders rumbling over whether that company’s own proposed sale of catalogues to a sister fund represents poorer value than the Concord / Round Hill deal.