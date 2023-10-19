Apple Music’s latest way to partner with artists is a cockney spin on live music.

No, not Dick Van Dyke singing about chimneys or a weekly radio show of Zane Lowe interviewing musicians over a hearty meal of pie and mash.

Apple Music London Sessions will be a monthly series of live releases, with artists performing a mixture of their own songs and covers.

This is a video format, not just an audio one, recorded in spatial audio and made available through Apple Music, and its app for Apple TV.

Maisie Peters is the first to take part, with The Last Dinner Party and Ruger next on the list in November and December.

This is an expansion rather than a brand new format: Apple Music’s sessions initially began in Nashville, with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jason Isbell, Kelsea Ballerini and Diplo taking part.