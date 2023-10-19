Music charity In Place of War has launched a new emergency fundraising appeal to support humanitarian aid in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The charity, which is registered in both the UK and US, will be supporting four organisations in the region: Alrowwad Cultural & Arts Society; The Amos Trust; Jerusalem Youth Chorus and Women Wage Peace.

“The world has been deeply moved by the humanitarian struggle and the need to end this brutal and complex situation and to deliver the peace that the majority of people in the region desire,” said CEO and artistic director Ruth Daniel.

“We are calling on fans of music, those who make music and those who are part of the music infrastructure to donate what they can to support grassroots, on the ground organisations in both Israel and Palestine to respond to their critical situation and help bring stability and look forward in building a peaceful solution.”