If Music Ally were to polish our crystal ball and make a prediction for the key trends in AI music over the coming 12 months, it might boil down to two things: lawsuits and partnerships. Yesterday there was news of both.

Lawsuits? A number of music publishers are suing AI firm Anthropic for “systematic and widespread” copyright infringement. Concord and various UMG subsidiaries are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which focuses on lyrics.

“In the process of building and operating AI models, Anthropic unlawfully copies and disseminates vast amounts of copyrighted works – including the lyrics to myriad musical compositions owned or controlled by Publishers,” claimed the lawsuit.

Anthropic’s most well-known product is ‘Claude’, which the company describes as a “next-generation AI assistant”. So we’re in the field of ChatGPT-style conversational AI here, rather than music-making AIs.

What has raised the publishers’ ire is that if you ask Claude to provide the lyrics to famous songs “the chatbot will provide responses that contain all or significant portions of those lyrics” – without the necessary licences.

They are also alleging that Claude copies those lyrics in response to other kinds of queries “such as requests to write a song about a certain topic, provide chord progressions for a given musical composition, or write poetry or short fiction in the style of a certain artist or songwriter”.

Generally speaking, this has been talked about as a problem for several months, but this is one of the first prominent lawsuits targeting a specific AI company. You can rest assured that rightsholders are prodding and poking at all the prominent conversational AIs to see if they can uncover similar responses though.

The lawsuit overshadowed a more positive story: UMG’s latest partnership in the AI music space. It’s with music-creation firm BandLab.

The deal was described as a “strategic relationship concentrated on artificial intelligence” that will “advance the companies’ shared commitment to ethical use of AI and the protection of artist and songwriter rights” and also “pioneer market-led solutions with pro-creator standards”.

That’s careful language in terms of not giving away exactly what the two companies will be working on, as is often the way with such deals. BandLab launched its AI-powered SongStarter tool in March 2022, and recently appointed AI music veteran Drew Silverstein to a senior advisory role.

While UMG and BandLab’s partnership is focused on AI, it’s an interesting combination of companies with potential to do more together. BandLab has a large and growing community of grassroots music-makers, and that’s something UMG could surely tap in other ways.

Still, the AI tie-up – and the Anthropic lawsuit – are just the latest threads in the AI music tapestry. As is Bloomberg’s latest intel on the plans of another UMG partner, YouTube, which it claims is developing a legitimate tool for people to create deepfakes of famous artists, trained on music licensed from music companies.