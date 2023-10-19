ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders.

We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally.

We operate at the exciting intersection of technology, music, and data. Since our 2010 launch, we have paid billions to rightsholders through deep expertise in Copyright, Processing and Licensing.

Our collaboration with stakeholders across the industry delivers best practice, new processes & innovative solutions for better royalty flows.

Strategic investment in technology enables us to process trillions of streams, to deliver the maximum revenue for rightsholders.

About the Role

The individual will manage audit and assurance programme for ICE Core licensees to help assure ICE and it’s stakeholders as to the €400M+ per annum ICE generates from its ICE Core licensing activity.

The key responsibilities will be as follows:

Key Responsibilities:

AUDIT & ASSURANCE: To further develop and maintain an effective audit and assurance programme for ICE’s licensing business to encompass:

Third party audits (including the managing of an effective audit panel)

Deskside audit & assurance activity

Liasion with other assurance work/ work with Service Assurance team, and assure implementation for Core (e.g. audits of systems and dataflows).

Managing a budget for DSP audit activity.

Review and update policies for ICE in the area of audit and assurance

Developing and managing the panel of auditors.

Working with the licensing team to resolve audit settlements, as required.

STAKEHOLDER ASSURANCE:

Support our engagement with ICE Core stakeholders to ensure they are provided with assurance as to the value being delivered by the ICE Core licences.

Assist with engagement with all key ICE Core stakeholders in an effort to ensure their expectations from our DSP audit & assurance programme are met.

TOOLS AND PROCESSES:

Build informed and trust based relationships with industry players, to help establish effective audit & assurance solutions.

The role will include the formulation of papers and presentations which the role holder will present alongside VP Licensing, Head of Licensing and other members of ICE senior management.

Provide ad hoc insight on the area of Digital Audits, DSP revenue assurance both internally and for ICE stakeholders / customers.

Provide internal training / knowledge sharing re. DSP audits and assurance to the wider ICE team.

Provide accurate, timely, high quality research, analysis and advice.

Requirements and Qualifications:

5 years + in a Audit management, Revenue assurance or similar role at a rightsholder or audit company, responsible for managing audits from initial commissioning through to resolution. Ideally with experience of audit management in an online context.

Well connected to key relevant personel at the leading audit companies and/or digital media companies.

An good understanding of the systems and processes involved in digital distribution and the areas in which such systems can be fallible.

Excellent analytical skills and the ability to assess and generate key insights from detailed analysis and present findings to Committees / stakeholders with confidence.

Up-to-date and detailed knowledge of relevant external markets and the way in which these are developing, to ensure that our assurance programme keeps pace with market developments.

Ideally, the candidate will have a solid understanding and knowledge of the music industry including rights and revenue flows, copyright legislation and technical developments but candidates with relevant experience and transferable skills gained in other business sectors will be considered.

Awareness of ICE’s current relationships with partner or potential partner societies.

Educated to degree level, with CA or IIA qualifications (preferable).

Highly computer literate.

Person profile:

Excellent rapport building skills, both face-to-face, over the telephone and in written correspondence.

First class attention to detail. Someone with the ability to be able to stand questioning on a subject from many different sources and to ‘know their area’.

Excellent presentation and writing skills.

Effective management-level team player.

Innovative and entrepreneurial approach.

Ability to work on own initiative and surpass expectations.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Creativity in identifying new approaches to maximising mandates, improving services & best practices and proposing business solutions.

What we offer:

Competitive local benefits based on your location

We promote flexible working regarding time and place

Both mental and physical health initiatives

Corporate pension scheme

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Industry insider events, team socials and company events

Enhanced holiday allowance



We welcome candidates from all backgrounds, regardless of age, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, and any other protected characteristic.

We are committed to making all stages of our recruitment process accessible to candidates with disabilities. Please speak to our recruitment team and we will work with you to make reasonable adjustments to ensure you can perform at your best throughout your application.

