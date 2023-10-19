Spotify’s latest effort to court advertisers is a report digging into some of the trends involving Gen-Z and millennial users on its service. Those demographics being defined in this case as 15-24 year-olds and 25-40 year-olds respectively.

The Gen-Z data is most interesting. “In the first half of 2023, Gen Z listened to over 560 billion songs and more than 3 billion podcast episodes — a 76% increase over the year prior, making them our fastest-growing cohort in music and podcast listening,” claimed Spotify in the report.

Other stats of interest: Gen-Z listeners have spent more than 1.5bn minutes using Spotify’s AI-powered DJ feature since its launch in February, while Gen-Z listeners in the UK alone accounted for 63% of ‘total global Blend playlist shares’ in the first half of 2023.

Yesterday was a hectic day for Spotify news. Alongside the report, there was the announcement of a new podcast with comedian Trevor Noah, and a new flagship playlist for folk and acoustic music called ‘juniper’.

The latter also has a Gen-Z angle. “While folk music has always maintained its presence, there is a fresh wave of relevance sweeping through Gen Z right now that is hard to ignore,” said Spotify’s editor, folk and acoustic programming, Carla Turi.