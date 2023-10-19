One of the points of tension around Spotify going public in 2018 was the fact that labels had equity in the streaming service, but artists did not.

Complaints about this led to all three major labels distributing some of their windfalls to their artists. Now startup Marine Snow is trying a different model: something it describes as “artist equity membership”.

Thus far, Marine Snow has worked by paying artists cash upfront for the right to stream their tracks for 90 days. From Q1 2024 the company will start paying artists in both cash and equity.

“If you are a startup or tech in employee in 2023, you get paid a guaranteed cash amount with a bonus of equity in what you’re building. Why should music streaming be any different?,” said founder Tony Lashley.

Marine Snow is also planning to offer equity to its subscribers, using a model where if they pay more than the minimum subscription cost, they will get stakes in the company – and a say in what songs it chooses to acquire the rights to stream.