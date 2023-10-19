TikTok’s music-streaming ambitions continue: the company has brought its new TikTok Music service out of beta in Australia, Singapore and Mexico.

The new app had been available in closed beta in those countries, but can now be downloaded by anyone. This brings the number of markets where TikTok Music is publicly available to five, since it’s already out in Brazil and Indonesia.

Today’s launches were accompanied by some new features for TikTok Music, including a ChatGPT-powered ‘music discovery personal assistant’ called Tonik.

Listeners can ask it to search for an artist, track or playlist, but it can also handle queries on concerts and music news, and provide more context on “the stories behind the music”.

Other new features include ‘Party It’ for personalised group listening, and ‘FYP Tuning’ that lets users “swipe right for a choice of music scenes and moods”.

Tonik is the most interesting aspect for us. While Spotify is using tech from ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI for its AI-powered DJ feature, TikTok’s integration looks like the deepest integration between ChatGPT itself and a music service.

At least for now.