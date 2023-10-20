The artist-focused team within Amazon Music, Amazon Music for Artists, has launched its new website.

The site is a collection of information and resources for artists and their teams, covering topics from release strategies and analytics analysis to how Amazon Music programs and promotes music.

There will also be case studies of artists who have found success on the DSP, starting with regional-Mexican music stars Conexión Divina.

They worked with Amazon Music on a campaign that included an original release, programming support and use of its ‘artist stories’ feature, which saw their fanbase on the service triple three months after their album came out.

Full disclosure: there is also a dedicated section on the site for Music Ally’s Amazon Music for Artists Pro Series courses, which offer a guide to key features and tools, as well as certification for completing them.