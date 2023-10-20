Fresh from raising $65m of new funding in August, Dice is expanding further in North America.

The ticketing firm is opening up in Canada, with a launch in Toronto and a swathe of new exclusive partnerships in the region.

Collective Concerts, Transmit Presents, The Garrison, Baby G, Not Dead Yet, Soluna, and Prepare the Ground are the new partners, while Dice has also hired Dave Lock, director of venue and promoter partnerships, as its first staffer in Canada.

The news follows recent expansions within Dice’s existing markets, including Scotland, Liverpool and Miami. Dice first launched in the US in 2019, and has been steadily growing there since.

“Going into the US and being so successful there has been extraordinary. When we went into New York, a lot of people were saying it wasn’t going to work there,” CEO Phil Hutcheon told Music Ally in August.

“‘People are used to the fees, and people are fine with scalping…’ We just did it, and while it was extremely hard at the beginning, the repeat usage of fans in the US on Dice is incredible. With that momentum, particularly in North America, this funding helps to keep that going.”