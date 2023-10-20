Music industry excitement in the last couple of years around the whizziest regions of the metaverse doesn’t mask the fact that more traditional marketing partnerships in games are often the most effective.

Two new examples this week involve console game Overwatch 2 and mobile game Beatstar. The former is playing host to a collaboration with K-Pop group Le Sserafim.

Their new music video will debut in the game next Thursday (26 October) and there will also be a “Le Sserafim-inspired game mode” and virtual items going live in the game from 1 November.

The group will also be performing at publisher Blizzard’s BlizzCon convention on 4 November.

As for Beatstar, its new season goes live today (20 October) and it includes a partnership with a label that’s worked with pretty much every significant music-related game in recent years: Monstercat.

In fact, the season is called ‘Monster Beats’ and will feature a ‘tour pass’ to unlock various tracks from the dance label’s catalogue.

The news follows Beatstar developer Space Ape Games’ recent launch of a country-focused standalone game called Country Star.