We reported yesterday that TikTok Music had emerged from beta in Australia, Mexico and Singapore.

However, one aspect of those launches was only revealed later in the day: Universal Music Group’s catalogue is not available on TikTok’s streaming service in those three countries.

MBW ran the story, while confirming that UMG’s catalogue is available on TikTok Music in its other two markets, Brazil and Indonesia. TikTok also confirmed the missing catalogue to Music Ally in a statement.

“Our goal is to offer users a full catalogue. We are in active negotiations with Universal,” said its spokesperson. Unsurprisingly, UMG has not talked publicly about why it is not on board for the commercial launch in Australia, Mexico and Singapore.

Music Ally understands that UMG was not part of the beta launches in those markets either, although it was always on board for Brazil and Indonesia.

TikTok and UMG are thought to be in negotiations over a wider licensing deal that would cover TikTok and TikTok Music.