The UK’s Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee has held inquiries into the music streaming economy and misogyny in music. Now it’s preparing a review of the grassroots live venues sector.

The committee’s chair, Caroline Dinenage MP, announced the plans this week at the Music Venue Trust’s annual Venues Day conference.

“We need to do a full review of grassroots music venues in the UK, the challenges that they are facing, but also what the opportunities are and what more we can do to support them,” said Dinenage.

“We will be announcing a call for evidence quite soon, and then probably just after Christmas, we’ll start taking live evidence from people as well. We will then work to produce a full report and to put forward recommendations.”

“It will be recommendations not just to the government, but also to the industry and recommendations for local authorities.”.

The committee’s streaming report, which called for a “complete reset” of the market and criticised labels, showed its willingness to challenge the music industry.

The committee also recently published a spiky report on NFTs’ impact on the arts and sports industries, claiming that the technology’s emergence had “led to the risk of widespread copyright infringement”.