Universal Music Group is having a busy week of it, with two announcements in the area of partnerships and internal organisation.

The first is an alliance with BMG that sees the company that liked to call itself ‘the fourth major’ teaming up with the first (i.e. biggest) one.

UMG and BMG are calling their deal an “alliance under which the companies will explore a range of collaborative initiatives”.

The first of those is BMG moving its physical distribution to UMG’s commercial services division, although that transition won’t begin until Q2 2024, with plans to finish it by the end of next year.

Further collaborations being discussed range “from exploring shared positions on industry matters to joining forces in adjacent business lines”.

Second, there is news of a merger between two of UMG’s subsidiaries: Virgin Music and Ingrooves Music Group.

They’ll now be combined in Virgin Music Group, with UMG saying the integration process has kicked off in 32 countries already.

Virgin Music Group will now be the standalone “global independent music division of UMG”, structured in five regions – North Ameirca, Europe, Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, Australia & New Zealand, and Africa, Middle East and Asia – with a centralised leadership team.