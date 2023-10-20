We wrote about Vault Music in February this year: a new web3 music startup from the founders of fantasy sports-betting firm FanDuel.

It was focused on NFTs, but now it’s trying something else more closely related to their previous company.

“In 2009 we did an internal alpha of a simple fantasy game. It ran on Excel and was super janky. That game became @fanduel,” tweeted Vault CEO Nigel Eccles.

“Today we are doing a private alpha of a new fantasy game but instead of drafting athletes, you are picking emerging artists.”

Budding players can sign up to a waitlist to get access. The game is called Fantasy Music Manager, although it’s no relation to a Nordic startup of the same name that was a finalist in the 2020 Midemlab competition.

The latter is now defunct, which shows the main challenge for this particular startup vertical.

In our ‘What is social music in the streaming age?‘ piece in 2018, we listed the other fantasy-music games that had launched and then disappeared down the years.

Thesixtyone, TheNextBigSound, HitMaker, TastemakerX and Tradiio were not long-term success stories while Laylo, which launched in 2018 as a gamified music-discovery app, survived by pivoting successfully to messaging and CRM.

FanDuel was an undeniable hit in the world of fantasy sports though. Can that success translate to fantasy music and buck the trend?