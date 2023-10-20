This week saw the Youth Music awards in London: the young people’s music charity’s annual gongs for musicians, and also for projects and people who are working in the sector.

12 awards were given out, and the projects (as well as the other nominees) are well worth your time to read up on.

David Coke of Heart n Soul won the Young Leader award. The organisation works with people with learning disabilities and autistic people to make art, including music.

Elizabeth J. Birch of Midlands Arts Centre Birmingham won the Inspirational Music Leader award. You can hear all about her work with young disabled musicians in our latest Music Ally Focus podcast.

The Outstanding Project award was won by AutismAble CIC’s Future Collaborations, which works with disadvantaged young people across the north east of England.

Meanwhile, the Social Action award went to Pan Intercultural Arts’ Amies Freedom Choir, which supports female survivors of human trafficking to make music.

You can read about all the other awards, focused on music, on the Youth Music website.