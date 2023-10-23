US-based Infinite Album is putting generative-AI technology to use for gamers. Its software creates music in real-time for Twitch creators to use as soundtracks for their gaming streams, which won’t generate copyright takedowns.

The startup was a winner at the 2021 Midemlab contest, then released its first tool in beta in March 2022. Now it’s getting a full launch, making its debut at last week’s TwitchCon Las Vegas event.

It’s a desktop app for PC, which creates adaptive soundtracks for streamers playing games including League of Legends, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG and World of Tanks.

The soundtracks adapt to what’s happening in the game at the time, but also integrate with Twitch’s ‘bits’ tipping system for viewers to interact with the music too.

Infinite Album is charging $7.99 a month for a premium subscription to its service, although an ad-supported free tier is also available.

The company has trained its model on a mix of public domain music, tracks licensed from commercial instrument libraries, music created by its in-house team, and licensed directly from artists.

In the latter case, it will pay royalties based on “how much of an artist’s work contributed to each stream of music – even for training data”. Infinite Album is also working with artists to create ‘sound packs’ for its service, with Thomas Barrandon the first to launch one.