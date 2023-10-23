Ampled emerged in 2020 as a cooperatively-owned crowdfunding service for independent musicians. A Patreon-style platform that would be owned by the musicians who used it. “Owned by its community, not by investors,” as the original pitch had it.

Nearly four years on, Ampled is shutting down. The collective’s board of directors announced the news in an email revealing that it will close by the end of 2023.

“Over the past several months, we have exhausted all practical options to continue operations, and ultimately determined that we do not have the resources or bandwidth to responsibly continue in a way that honors the Ampled values and community,” it explained.

“For the last two years, we’ve faced a combination of challenges – primarily from burnout and a lack of resources to hire full-time workers.”

However, the Ampled board made it clear that they do not see this as a failure of the cooperative model itself, and are planning to share their lessons in the hope of helping future platforms like Ampled “scale and thrive”.

“And right now, anyone could build upon this experiment and create the next Ampled. Thanks to considerable work from the Ampled team, the code and bylaws are all open source,” they added. 851 artists are using Ampled at the time of writing.