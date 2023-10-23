Ready Player Me is one of the startups trying to help the music industry (and other brands) make hay in the metaverse.

It is focused on avatars: branded characters (‘skins’) that can be used in a variety of games and virtual worlds. Now it has launched a ‘Premium Skins Catalog’ with two of the three major labels on board.

Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group’s merch division Bravado are part of the launch alongside Angry Birds, McLaren Racing and TV show The Voice.

Among the first skins that will be sold by Bravado are avatars based on German metal band Electric Callboy and UMG-owned hip-hop lifestyle brand Stoked. Ready Player Me avatars are also part of UMG Germany’s recently-launched virtual world YOUniverse Berlin.

Developers of games and virtual worlds will be able to integrate Ready Player Me’s premium catalogue once it launches (“soon” according to the announcement).

The launch follows Ready Player Me’s $56m funding round in August 2022. Since then its community of developers has grown from 3,000 to more than 10,000.