Since ’93 and RCA are looking for a driven and focused Digital Marketing Manager to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a track record of creative problem solving and previous experience of working multiple busy digital marketing campaigns within a label, across a broad range of artists. The candidate will primarily work alongside the Marketing and Audience Development Managers, artists, and artist managers, as well as, collaborating with various internal teams at Sony and our key partners.

This is an exciting opportunity to impact how our artists are discovered and how they engage with fans around the world.

RCA’s UK is a flagship label for Sony Music with a roster that includes Bring Me The Horizon, Talia Mar, Biig Piig and Cat Burns, joining US superstars including Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, SZA, and Kid Laroi. Since 93’ is a sub-division of Sony Music and an ever-growing powerhouse within British music. Since ‘93 have signed and released hit singles with Cat Burns and are working with newer projects from artists such as Tems and Mette.

We’re looking for people who want to do great things, make an impact, and aren’t afraid to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in. If this sounds like you, find out more below! This would suit someone who already has some digitial marketing experience and looking to step up into a manager role.

What you’ll do:

STRATEGY & PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Create custom and compelling digital strategies in partnership with the team, working to implement digital marketing and content/communication plans that foster loyalty and advocacy among existing fans while also attracting new audiences across various touchpoints in the online ecosystem.

Leverage data to create tailored campaign strategies for artists’ key platforms, ensuring engaging and consistent online communications for an ‘always on’ audience experience.

Collaborate with artists, managers, marketing & wider digital team members & external agencies to bring your ideas to life

Monitor changes in the market, with an emphasis on the industry, competitors and campaigns. Identify emerging trends and social media patters and educate the wider team on how to infuse them into artist campaigns

Ensure timely delivery of all digital aspects of a marketing campaign in line with core project and approval route milestones, within budget

DIGITAL MARKETING

Work with Marketing & our inhouse Planners, to create holistic media plans across platforms, adhering to project budgets.

Deliver market-leading and creative campaigns from concept to execution across all areas of business to continually meet strategic goals.

Pitch & execute digital partner opportunities for artists.

Steer the planning and execution of influencer marketing opportunities (both organic and paid)

Drive digital and new technology innovation to position artists and RCA UK as industry leaders

CONTENT DEVELOPMENT

Work alongside core teams to provide all relevant assets and data for social growth. Including constant evaluation of social strategy; including a keen focus on short-form video content e. TikTok / Reels / Shorts. (in-line with overall strategy)

Work with Marketing & Creative teams to direct an artist’s social assets for optimum performance (eg. engagement)

COMMUNITY/AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT

Work alongside agencies, CRM & UK International team to grow & engage Domestic and International audiences. – ensuring subscriber growth & engagement targets are set and plans in place.

Work with Owned Platforms team to establish and optimise artist owned properties

Work with label analyst to generate regular reports and insight interpret overall campaign performance to ensure KPIs are met & new opportunities are targeted

Who you are:

You are a highly motivated, curious thinker with an active interest and passion for digital marketing, who thrives in an ever-changing environment.

We are looking for someone who is completely immersed in internet culture and aware of current TikTok, meme and other trends and also emerging platforms and technology.

You are a collaborative team player who can work with the wider team to deliver on shared business and campaign goals

You are a confident communicator who can work with people at all levels and can negotiate and influence internal and external contacts.

You are a committed project manager who can organise a varied and full workload, prioritise, work under pressure and problem solve to see an idea through to completion.

You can use research and data to inform digital strategy and understand results whilst also taking a creative approach to idea generation & innovation.

You understand the UK recorded music market and its use of social content, creator marketing and viral trends to amplify records successfully and impacting significantly on streaming platforms.

You will have a passion for the RCA roster and show enthusiasm for both international and domestic artists

What we give you:

You join an inclusive, collaborative and global community where you have the opportunity to fuel the creative journey

A modern office environment designed to foster productivity, creativity, and teamwork

An excellent range of benefits, like private medical cover, a generous pension scheme, life assurance and income protection, plus loads of music biz perks

We invest in your professional growth & development

Time off for a winter recess

To Apply:

Equal Opportunities



As an active part of a culturally and socially diverse society, Sony Music’s aim is that our workforce is diverse and inclusive. Sony Music is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity.



We employ, retain, promote and otherwise treat all employees and job applicants according to their merit, qualifications, competence and talent. We apply this policy without regard to any individual’s sex, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition or disability.



Privacy Policy



Please click here to read our privacy policy before beginning the application process as you will need to agree to the terms of the policy before submitting your information.

Please note that applicants must be at least 18 years of age.