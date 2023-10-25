Earlier this year, artist Grimes launched a way for people to create music with her voice-clone, as long as they split the royalties with her 50/50.

More than 1,000 songs have since been created and released. Now more than 200 of them will be available to license by online video creators and livestreamers.

This is through a deal between Grimes and her Elf.Tech platform, technology partner CreateSafe, and startup Slip·stream. The latter runs a music library used by more than 300,000 online creators.

The tracks have been made available through a dedicated GrimesAI profile on the library, with playlists sorting them into different genres: dancefloor, electronica, warehouse, rock, hip-hop and so on. There is also a ‘Grimes’ Picks‘ playlist picking out 22 of the best overall.

This mirrors the approach that Grimes has taken on consumer-facing streaming services. On Spotify, for example, the GrimesAI profile that collects the tracks currently has more than 117,000 monthly listeners.

The most popular track released so far there is ‘Cold Touch’ by Australian musician and producer Kito, which has just under 1.4m streams so far.