By any definition, Jordin Sparks is a famous musician. She won American Idol in 2007; went on to have hit albums and win awards; while also carving out a career in TV, films and on Broadway.

In contrast, production music firm Epidemic Sound’s roster of musicians have tended to keep a low profile – famously so in the Great Fake Artists controversy of 2017 – often without much of an online footprint.

So here’s a piece of interesting news: Jordin Sparks has signed to Epidemic Sound. The deal kicks off with a collection of Christmas songs that will be released later this year.

Those tracks will be released commercially on streaming services, but will also be available to license through Epidemic Sounds’ library.

In its announcement, the company pointed out that it pays musicians upfront, gives them a 50/50 split of streaming royalties, and uses non-exclusive agreements so they can also work on projects elsewhere. We’ll assume Sparks is also getting these terms in her deal.

(Epidemic Sound has periodically faced criticism from the music industry over its terms: for example its use of ‘buyout’ contracts, although its 50/50 split on streaming revenues has been a key part of its response to that.)

It’s not unknown for artists who’ve had commercial success to also work with production libraries. 80s star Nik Kershaw is on the books of Audio Network, for example. But Sparks may be the highest-profile example so far.

The deal certainly has the potential to get her Christmas music heard by lots of people. In December 2022, Epidemic Sound said that its music was being heard 1.5bn times a day on YouTube alone, in the background of videos uploaded by YouTubers who use its library.

Add in TikTok, as the company did in the introduction to its last annual report, and the daily hears rose to 2.5bn.

In the commercial music industry, Christmas albums have enjoyed a new lease of life in recent years thanks to streaming, as listeners turn to festive playlists or ask their smart speakers to play them some Christmas music.

Making a Christmas album with a well-known artist might be a smart move for Epidemic Sound if those trends are also reflected on the B2B side of the business: if millions of social-media creators are looking for suitably jingly soundtracks for their Christmas videos.