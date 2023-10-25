Music Ally SI:X is our annual showcase, contest and mentorship programme for early-stage music startups. We launched it in 2022 – you can read about last year’s winners here – and now we’re delighted to announce the finalists for 2023.

To quickly recap: the contest element to SI:X involves six categories: Music Creation and Hardware; Marketing, Promotion and D2C; Live, Experiential and Gaming; Data, Analytics and Tools; Distribution and Consumption; and then an Other category for startups who don’t fit any of the others.

The contest is for music-related startups founded since the start of 2018, who currently have a headcount of fewer than 200 people. And the 2023 finalists are…

Music Creation and Hardware

AIBeatz (A tool for musicians and creators to make and customise music using AI)

Cosonify (Data management for musicians)

Flame2Fame (A company that makes music accessories from recycled materials)

InTempo (Preventing panic attacks and anxiety with a tactile smartphone case)

Masterchannel (An AI-mastering service with a B2B angle)

RoEx (A platform that handles both AI mastering and AI mixing)

Marketing, Promotion and D2C

Genni (Helping music clients run influencer marketing campaigns)

Planet (A superfan communities platform for artists)

Pytch (A tool for pitching music to key journalists)

Riff Digital (An app that promises to turn any song into a video)

StanPass (A platform for running gamified music marketing campaigns)

Zebr (Making connections between labels and influencers)

Live, Experiential and Gaming

12on12 (A startup building a community around vinyl compilations)

Frow (A new way to shop records live from independent stores)

KYD Labs (Ticketing, ad-tech and AI-powered concert marketing)

Rivar (A “social app live-broadcasting entertainment in AR”)

Tickets For Good (sourcing free and discounted tickets for deserving fans)

TurnTable Live (One of the revivals of the famous avatar-based music site)

Aims API (Smart music search and tagging, powered by AI)

Offstage (Music analytics with an emphasis on understanding superfans)

Merchro (Financial tools for artists and creators in Africa)

Music Tomorrow (Helping music companies boost artist discoverability on DSPs)

Ringo (Making the sync and licensing market more efficient)

Song Sleuth (Helping music companies track down royalty-bearing UGC)

Distribution and Consumption

Kelele Digital (Providing a range of services for clients in Africa)

Legato (An automated licensing platform for the music industry)

Otto (An AI-powered app creating playlists based on prompts)

River Beats TV (A streaming service focused on electronic music)

Sona (A new spin on free streaming that aims to be fairer to artists)

TLD3 Entertainment (A portable playback and streaming DAC/amp)

Other

Hall Up (live home recording with premium audio engineers)

IndieKnow (An app that helps self-releasing artists succeed)

Remixology (A platform to help commission remixes and derivative works)

Surf Music (Connecting musicians with ‘willing buyers’ for signings and syncs)

Twelve x Twelve (web3-based investment in music royalties)

Vogum (A tool to help teachers and creators build music education content)

Those are the finalists, so what happens now? That’s where our SI:X project sponsors come in: Amazon Music, ASCAP Lab, The Raine Group, Red Bull Media House, Reed Smith and Universal Music Group will select a winner in each category.

Those winners will then present at our Music Ally Connect conference in London next January, as well as getting a mentoring programme from the supporting sponsors and Music Ally.