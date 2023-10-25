Apple-owned music recognition app Shazam has launched a new section called ‘Concerts’. No prizes for guessing what its focus is…

It’s part of the My Music screen within Shazam’s app, and recommends upcoming concerts based on each user’s history of Shazam tags.

They will also be able to browse, search and filter concerts by artist, date and location, as well as seeing which gigs are currently trending on the service.

The app will also enable them to save and revisit concerts and set reminders, as well as viewing ticketing details.

Shazam will also offer ‘concert exclusives’ from artists, including behind-the-scenes videos, tour photos, setlists, wallpapers and faces for Apple’s Watch smartwatch.

The new ‘Concerts’ section goes live today in Shazam’s iOS app, and will be ported to its Android version “soon” according to Apple.

Shazam’s expansion into live music isn’t brand new: it’s something the app has been exploring for a while now.

In 2022 it struck a deal with Bandsintown for access to its data, enabling people tagging tracks to see upcoming concerts from those artists.

The same year, Shazam launched a series of curated guides within sister app Apple Maps, showing people what concerts were coming up in music venues and clubs in London and other cities.

Shazam’s concert-discovery features are also part of the ‘Set Lists’ feature in streaming service Apple Music, as the company forges closer links between its music properties.