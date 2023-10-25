Snapchat continues to go from strength to strength – in user growth at least.

The social app ended the third quarter of 2023 with 406 million daily active users. That’s up 12% from the 363 million it had a year ago.

That growth is reflected in parent company Snap’s latest financial results, even if its revenues are not growing as fast as its userbase.

Snap generated $1.19bn in the third quarter of 2023, up 5% year-on-year. It’s not profitable yet, although its operating losses narrowed from $435.2m in Q3 2022 to $380.1m a year later.

In the results, Snap called out its ‘My AI’ chatbot as a success story. Since its launch in February this year, more than 200 million people have sent over 20bn messages to the bot.

Not everyone is impressed, mind. The UK’s Information Commissioner recently criticised Snap and issued a preliminary enforcement notice alleging a “potential failure to properly assess the privacy risks” with the new feature.