Call it GlasTokbury, Tokapalooza or Tokmorrowland if you like! Or chat to a trademarks lawyer and give those titles a swerve in favour of TikTok In The Mix.

That’s what TikTok has done for its first music mini-festival – well, “live global music event” – which will take place at Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona on 10 December.

Announced today, the event will feature Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Charlie Puth, with a supporting cast drawn from TikTok’s emerging artist program TikTok Elevate: Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, Lu Kala and Sam Barber.

The concert will be an all-ages event, although under-18s will need to be accompanied by an adult. TikTok will be handling the ticket pre-sales, with codes to be sent to fans who follow the four headline artists on its app so they can buy tickets from 27 October.

Tickets will then go on general sale from 2 November. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to an as-yet unannounced charity partner. The venue’s ticketing partner is Tickets.com, while the event’s promoter is Danny Wimmer Presents.

Sloan Park is a 15,000-capacity baseball stadium, so this is a sizeable event. The four headline artists will be playing in the round.

TikTok is also promising that the event “will bring to life TikTok’s famous For You feed, with a range of activities inspired by our community’s favourite trends”.

(Bring your skateboard and cranberry juice…)

“Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community,” said TikTok’s global head of music partnerships and programming Paul Hourican.

TikTok is just the latest digital service to get into the concerts game as an extension of its brand, and a source of exclusive content for its platform.

Apple’s involvement in live music stretches back to the days of iTunes, with its longrunning London festival. Nowadays it has a concert series called Apple Music Live that has streamed concerts by Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and WizKid among other artists.

Spotify has put on physical concerts based on some of its most popular playlists, while Amazon Music has its Amazon Music Live weekly concert series, working with Dice as its ticketing partner.

Some extra thoughts on TikTok In The Mix. First, this is very much a TikTok event. It’s not related to TikTok Music, the streaming service that TikTok has launched in five countries.

While you can imagine TikTok In The Mix being a marvellous launch event for TikTok Music in the US, that’s not what’s happening here. With licensing talks ongoing, TikTok Music is not expected to go live in the US imminently.

Second, TikTok doing more with live events is interesting. TikTok In The Mix is clearly a flexible brand that, rather than being just a one-off or annual event, could be used for concerts in other parts of the world, including smaller-scale gigs.

Pre-sale ticketing within TikTok is also noteworthy: there is scope for the company to do more around that in the future, just as Spotify has steadily expanded its in-app concert discovery and ticketing features.

(TikTok has dabbled with ticketing in the past, mind: in 2019 it tested selling tickets for 500 films and concerts in Thailand in a limited-run program called TikTok Tickets.)

We’re getting ahead of ourselves because the first TikTok In The Mix has only just been announced. It may just be a one-off corporate event to end 2023 with some nice headlines for the company.

Alternatively, if it goes well, it could be the spark for TikTok to further deepen its relationship with the music industry, focusing on the live sector.