Meta’s latest policy headache is a lawsuit from 33 attorneys general in the US.

They are suing the social networking giant alleging that it “designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children and teens to their mental and physical detriment”.

This is the result of an investigation first announced in 2021, led by California attorney general Rob Bonta.

“Our bipartisan investigation has arrived at a solemn conclusion: Meta has been harming our children and teens, cultivating addiction to boost corporate profits,” said Bonta in a statement.

“With today’s lawsuit, we are drawing the line. We must protect our children and we will not back down from this fight.”

Meta, however, has already pushed back against the lawsuit.

“We share the attorneys general’s commitment to providing teens with safe, positive experiences online, and have already introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families,” spokesperson Andy Stone told CNBC.

“We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Meta is not the only social media firm facing these issues. TikTok was recently sued by the state of Utah in a lawsuit including the claim that it “illegally baits children into addictive and unhealthy use”.