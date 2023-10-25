YouTube’s parent corporation Alphabet announced its latest financial results yesterday, including the latest numbers for its video service’s advertising business.

YouTube generated $7.95bn of ad revenues in the third quarter of 2023. That’s up 12.5% year-on-year from the $7.07bn in Q3 2022.

This is good news for YouTube, because it went through a period – spanning the final two quarters of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 – when its ad revenues had declined year-on-year.

Alphabet did not provide an update on how YouTube’s premium subscriptions are going, although CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts that YouTube saw “solid momentum in both its ads and subscription businesses in Q3”.

Later in the earnings call, chief business officer Philipp Schindler referred to “strong growth in YouTube subscription revenues”, although these are not broken out as an individual line in Alphabet’s financials.

Pichai also reiterated the growth of YouTube Shorts, which now “average over 70 billion daily views and are watched by over 2 billion signed-in users every month”.