YouTube Music is experimenting with generative AI technology, but in this case it’s focused on the images that accompany music, rather than the music itself.

“Starting today, we’ll begin rolling out a new experimental feature for English language US users on YouTube Music that creates customized playlist art using generative AI,” explained director of product management T. Jay Fowler in a blog post.

“The guided experience allows users to effortlessly explore from a range of visual themes and options to create one-of-a-kind cover art that expresses the uniqueness of your personal playlists.”

Fowler hinted that the new feature will be expanding to other regions and languages in the future. His blog post largely summarised recently-launched features: the Samples tab, user-created radio stations, comments and timed lyrics.

The other piece of news was plans to add a new section at the top of the YouTube Music app’s home tab featuring “the songs and artists you’ve got on repeat” – matching similar features on rival services like Spotify.