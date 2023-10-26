A group of musicians, actors and other artists have come together with Oxfam America to write an open letter to US President Joe Biden addressing the current situation in Israel and Palestine.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” explained the letter.

It went on to make it clear that the signatories “believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”.

Dua Lipa, Michael Stipe, Macklemore, Diplo, Caroline Polachek and El-P and Killer Mike from Run The Jewels are among the musicians who have signed the letter.

“We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” added the letter.

It follows the statements made earlier this month by the three major labels addressing the recent terrorist attacks by Hamas.