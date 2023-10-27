Is a secret gig truly secret if it’s announced by the publishers of one of the world’s biggest games franchises, with a microsite for fans to win tickets? Answers on a postcard.

Still, enough snark: this is an interesting games-music tie-up. British act Chase & Status will be playing the gig in London next month – the specific location is, indeed, secret – to celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare III, the latest game in shooty-war franchise Call of Duty.

They’ll be accompanied at the concert by DJ and producer Bou. Fans don’t just enter an email address to try to win tickets though: they have to complete three missions on the ‘LDN Calling’ site, which are being dropped one a day.

The first involves perusing footage of some of the new game’s environments to spot numbers, which when put together will reveal the date of the concert.

The game itself comes out on 10 November, which neatly is the same day the new mixtape from Chase & Status, ‘2 Ruff, Vol. 1’, comes out.