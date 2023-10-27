Deezer has been making industry waves with its UMG partnership to rethink the payouts model of streaming, but in terms of its own service, user growth has been sluggish for a while.

However, there was better news in Deezer’s Q3 financial results: the company ended September 2023 with 9.9 million total subscribers, up from 9.4 million a year ago.

The breakdown of this growth is important though. Deezer gained 200,000 direct subscribers over that last year in France, its homeland, but lost 200,000 in the rest of the world.

The key growth – 500,000 additional subscribers – came from its ‘partnerships’ segment. That’s streaming services that Deezer runs on a B2B basis for other companies.

Deezer’s quarterly revenues grew by 4.8% year-on-year to €120.7m. CEO Jeronimo Folgueira hailed the company being “back to meaningful subscriber growth” and cited the importance of price rises and new partnerships as key to its revenue growth.

There was also a nod to changes in Deezer’s licensing deals. “Finally, we have successfully renewed the majority of our contracts with key content providers, with improved terms ahead of time.”