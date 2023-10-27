We wrote earlier this year about plans to release an AI-powered ‘last Beatles record’ in 2023.

The AI being used in this case not to generate any music, but to separate out the vocals of a John Lennon demo so that the surviving band members could finish the track themselves.

Now the details have been announced for the release of ‘Now And Then’ on 2 November, as a double A-side with the Beatles’ debut UK single ‘Love Me Do’.

The release will be accompanied by a 12-minute documentary film to be premiered on the official Beatles YouTube channel, and there will be a music video going live on 3 November too.

The team behind the track have also explained how it was put together. AI tech from WingNut Films (which made the recent ‘Get Back’ docuseries) was used to separate Lennon’s vocals from the piano on his original demo.

Then Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr completed the song using guitar parts recorded in 1995 by the late George Harrison; new drum, bass, guitar and piano parts; backing vocals and a string arrangement; and even some samples from three other Beatles tracks woven into the background.

So, the AI aspect is getting mentioned a lot in coverage of the release, but it’s very much a human endeavour.