Recently, the White House announced its latest crackdown on ‘junk fees’ in the US, including in the ticketing market.

At the time, that was welcomed by Live Nation boss Michael Rapino, who tweeted his company’s support for “mandatory all-in pricing legislation”.

However, one of the key political figures in the push for ticketing reform, Democrat senator Amy Klobuchar, has now written to Rapino with some pointed questions about the company’s policies.

“Live Nation Ticketmaster, however, has not yet made the all-in ticket price — including fees — the default setting for its platform. For many events, including those for its own venues, it is still too difficult to see the all-in price before checkout,” she claimed.

Her letter went on to add that “consumers must find and select a filter buried within a tab that gives no indication that it contains an option to display all-in pricing”.

Klobuchar asked Rapino to respond to her letter by 15 November “with the status of your efforts to disclose the all-in ticket price to consumers up front”.

It’s a sign of the close eye being kept on the US’ largest ticketing business as politicians mull their next legislative moves.