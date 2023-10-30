Earlier this month, a group of music publishers sued AI firm Anthropic for “systematic and widespread” copyright infringement.

The lawsuit focused on lyrics in relation to the company’s Claude chatbot, with Concord and various UMG subsidiaries among the plaintiffs.

Well, here’s an interesting development outside that case: Anthropic has reportedly got a huge tranche of new funding – with more to come – from one of its existing investors who’s very familiar to the music industry.

“Google agreed to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic, building on its earlier investment in the artificial-intelligence company and adding fuel to the race between startups trying to achieve the next big breakthrough in the emerging technology,” reported the Wall Street Journal.

“Google invested $500 million upfront into the OpenAI rival and agreed to add $1.5 billion more over time.”

This is actually the second giant commitment from, well, a tech giant in a matter of months. In September Amazon announced plans to invest up to $4bn in Anthropic – $1.25bn now and another potential $2.75bn in the future.

The combination of investors is intriguing. It doesn’t really relate to the publishing lawsuit, although let’s just assume that Anthropic won’t have any problems footing its legal bills to fight the case.