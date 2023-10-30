You’d better sit down for this shocking revelation. Taylor Swift’s new album is fairly popular on the streaming services.

How popular? Well, popular enough to break her own record on one of them.

“On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history,” announced Spotify’s official Twitter account. “And 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.”

The first of those records previously belonged to… Taylor Swift! She’d set it on 21 October 2022, the day her ‘Midnights’ album was released.

While there were no actual figures included with the announcement, both records are no mean feat given that Swift has fended off another streaming-era juggernaut, Drake, whose latest album was released earlier this month.

At the time of writing (Monday morning, three days after ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ came out), the album has accumulated nearly 940m streams on Spotify – with the caveat that 519.2m of those come from ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version’) which was released a few weeks ahead of the album.

In other Swift news, Bloomberg claims she has just achieved billionaire status, with a net worth of $1.1bn. That’s based on a mixture of catalogue value, property, income from recordings, publishing, touring and merch and more.

Swift follows in the footsteps of Rihanna, Jay-Z and Jimmy Buffett as musicians who’ve hit billionaire status.